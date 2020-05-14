Emma Reeve Sells 12,741 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 12,741 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $631,061.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,390.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Emma Reeve sold 16,062 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $795,550.86.

On Friday, April 17th, Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $26,820.40.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Emma Reeve sold 1,225 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $43,120.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Emma Reeve sold 700 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $24,514.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $193,566.26.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 3.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

