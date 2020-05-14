Employers Holdings Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

