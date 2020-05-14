Employers Holdings Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

