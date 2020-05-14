Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 207,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,454 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.