Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. Envista’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

