Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Northwest Pipe in a report released on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million.

NWPX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $220.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michael C. Franson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $370,887.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

