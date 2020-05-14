Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arcus Biosciences Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

