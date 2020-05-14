Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stake Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 700.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $443,329,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 647,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

NYSE:EL opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

