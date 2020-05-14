Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 381,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

GS stock opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

