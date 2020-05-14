Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

