Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 428.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

AGN opened at $193.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.61. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

