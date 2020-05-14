Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NYSE:BCE opened at $38.77 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.15%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

