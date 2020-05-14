Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

