Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 97,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 814.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $165.52 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $125.20 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

