Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $134.86 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.38.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.