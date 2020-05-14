Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.54 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.62. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

