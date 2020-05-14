Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $177.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $212.55.

