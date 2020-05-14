Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

