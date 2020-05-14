Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.78.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $130.53. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

