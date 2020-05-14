Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Down 23.6% After Earnings Miss

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) shares were down 23.6% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.04, approximately 7,283,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 1,342,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EB. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eventbrite from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 106.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.