ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 470,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

