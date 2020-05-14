Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

