Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 480,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

