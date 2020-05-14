Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

