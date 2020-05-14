Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

