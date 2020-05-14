Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,623 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Shares of PH opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.