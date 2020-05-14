Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,468 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

