Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $223.08 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $820,550.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,274.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $742,914.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

