Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,298 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,545,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after buying an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,990,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

