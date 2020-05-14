Financial Survey: Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Franklin Financial Network (NASDAQ:FSB)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Franklin Financial Network pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Franklin Financial Network pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $35.74 million 4.79 $9.74 million N/A N/A Franklin Financial Network $202.65 million 1.51 $14.81 million $2.16 9.49

Franklin Financial Network has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 27.25% 9.34% 1.08% Franklin Financial Network 12.59% 6.31% 0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Franklin Financial Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Franklin Financial Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auburn National Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Network 0 3 1 0 2.25

Franklin Financial Network has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.14%. Given Franklin Financial Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Financial Network is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Summary

Auburn National Bancorporation beats Franklin Financial Network on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits. The company also provides construction and land development, commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, financial planning, and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, lockbox, and treasury management services. The company operates through 15 branches and a loan production office in the Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties in the Nashville metropolitan area. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

