First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.61, approximately 20,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 502,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $824.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

