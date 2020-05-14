First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

