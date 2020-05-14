First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after buying an additional 903,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,833,000 after buying an additional 356,136 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,060,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE EQR opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.