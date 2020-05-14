First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 150.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,185,000 after buying an additional 364,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,101,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 491,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

