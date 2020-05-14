First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 425 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 420.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

