First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,174,000 after buying an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.06 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 199,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $18,331,507.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,981,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,315,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 21,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $2,022,890.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,053.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,658 shares of company stock worth $55,477,241 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

