First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $45,000 Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Five Below stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

