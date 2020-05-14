First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 342.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.07%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

