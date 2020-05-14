First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,303 shares of company stock worth $19,309,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

NYSE EW opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

