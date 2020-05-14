First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.