First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 145,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

