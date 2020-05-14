First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE LUV opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

