First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 89 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.06. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.