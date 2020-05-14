First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 914 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 43,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

