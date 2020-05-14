First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

