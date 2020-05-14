First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

