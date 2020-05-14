First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FSFG opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.89. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSFG shares. TheStreet downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $104,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

