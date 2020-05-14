FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Jimmy Groombridge Acquires 241 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £149.42 ($196.55).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jimmy Groombridge acquired 212 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($198.00).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jimmy Groombridge acquired 151 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($196.65).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 54.25 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114.78 ($1.51).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

