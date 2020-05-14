FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.19 and last traded at $46.20, 2,509,142 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,098,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

Specifically, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,267,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,249,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

