Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $32.09. Forescout Technologies shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 6,798,185 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $127,826.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $199,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $89,548,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

